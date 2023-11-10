Kenya: Malema Fires Salvo at Kenya's Ruto for Breaking Promises, Rolling Red Carpet for the King

Nairobi — Julius Malema, the outspoken leader of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has criticised Kenyan President William Ruto for failing to deliver on his campaign promises during his first year in office.

Malema, who arrived in Kenya on Wednesday to attend the launch of the Pan African Institute (PAI) at Lukenya University in Makueni County, accused President Ruto of backtracking on his commitment to unite African leaders in abandoning the use of the dollar, highlighting a contradiction between the President's words and actions.

Addressing the audience during his keynote speech at the event, Malema questioned President Ruto's sincerity, stating, "I do not know if President Ruto means it because he said so many things, and I cannot locate him these days because the things he said during the election and the things he is doing now are two different things."

President Ruto had initially made the commitment to promote the use of the Pan-African Payments and Settlement System (PAPSS) to facilitate trade between African nations in their respective local currencies, a stance he voiced during a forum on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in Nairobi on May 30, 2023.

Malema didn't stop there; he also criticized President Ruto for warmly welcoming King Charles III and Queen Camilla during their visit to Kenya from October 31 to November 4, 2023, upon his invitation.

Malema argued that this visit showed a lack of respect for the Kenyan people, who had endured significant losses and suffering during the colonial era while striving for their independence.

"Those who killed our people in the Mau Mau rebellion cannot be saluted by the same army of the children of those who were killed during the rebellion," he declared.

Malema called on the Kenyan populace to remain resolute in their commitment to their cause and to hold the British government accountable for the injustices inflicted upon the Kenyan people during colonial times.

Although King Charles III expressed regret for the actions of British soldiers during the colonial era, he fell short of issuing a direct apology. Malema emphasized that these actions would neither be forgiven nor forgotten.

Malema delivered his remarks on the same day President Ruto presented his inaugural State of the Nation address to a joint session of Parliament after assuming the presidency.

In recent days, President Ruto's administration has faced mounting criticism from the Kenyans for their tax policies, which have led to an increased tax burden on citizens.