Nigeria: Again, Tajbank Wins 'Islamic Bank of the Year' Award

TAJBank Limited, Nigeria's fastest-growing and most customer-friendly non-interest lender, has again won the BusinessDay newspaper's 2023 'Islamic Bank of the Year Award, beating other contenders in the selection process for the prestigious award for the third consecutive year.

Presenting the award to the bank's management who was represented by the regional head, Lagos Michael Iteye during the newspaper's Banking and Financial Institutions (BAFI) awards ceremony held in Lagos, BusinessDay's representative at the awards ceremony, said that the award was conferred on TAJBank in recognition of "its commitment to world-class services, impressive financial performances

and consistently being at forefront in the nation's financial inclusion drive over the last three years."

Speaking on the highly competitive award by the newspaper, the bank's founder/managing director, Hamid Joda, said: "As the saying goes, hard work pays. So, the Islamic Bank of the Year Award by BusinessDay to our bank this year is a clear indication that the public is aware of the remarkable strides we are making to set new standards in technology-powered and value-laden services and products to our customers.

"We are happy that this award is coming barely four months after TAJBank became a leader in the Tier 1 Capital ranking and posted the highest Profit Before Tax (PBT) of the non-interest banking segment of the Nigerian Exchange in half year 2023.

"As we have said from the beginning as our corporate mantra that "our only interest is the customer".

The BusinessDay newspaper's award this year is a confirmation that we are on track in terms of innovative service delivery and value-addition to our growing customers globally.

"Let me use this opportunity to thank our customers, the regulatory authorities and other stakeholders in the financial system that we will not relent in our efforts to consistently offer them the best as we continue to expand the frontiers of our operations for financial inclusion to the unbanked and under-banked people, especially those in the grassroots nationwide", Joda assured.

Commenting on the latest recognition of the bank for its service delivery innovativeness, TAJBank's co-founder/executive director, Mr. Sherif Idi, said: "We are excited for bagging this coveted award, which,based on what the newspaper's management confirmed, was bestowed on TAJBank after a rigorous competition and transparent process adopted by the panel of judges.

"As our Board and management have always said, this award is a call on us to do more in terms of innovative services and products' packaging and I want to assure all stakeholders in the Nigerian and

global non-interest banking space, particularly our valued customers, that TAJBank will not let them down, in terms of their expectations for world class services and getting loans without interest as we jointly continue to take the bank to loftier heights", Idi assured.

Recall that TAJBank had in 2021 and 2022 won the BusinessDay's awards and before then had also clinched the Leadership Newspapers' 2020 'Bank Of The Year' award.

In recognition of the non-interest lender's strict compliance with global best practices, particularly in information security standards in all areas of its operations, TAJBank in 2022 received the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification and three International Standards Organisation (ISO) certifications by the Certification Partner Global (CPG), namely ISO 27001, ISO 22301, and ISO 20000 on Information Security, Business Continuity, and IT Service Management Systems