South Africa: SA Recalls Diplomats in Tel Aviv Over 'Untenable' Situation With Israeli Ambassador

The South African government has decided to recall its diplomats in Tel Aviv for 'consultation' amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Cabinet is instructing South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) to take the "necessary measures within the diplomatic channels and protocols" to deal with the conduct of Israel's ambassador to South Africa, said Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Monday.

Ntshavheni said the position of Israel's ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotserkovsky, "is becoming very untenable", after Cabinet noted his continued "disparaging remarks... about those who are opposing the atrocities and the genocide of the Israeli government".

"This is despite the condemnation of the previous ambassadors of Israel to South Africa, who were clear that the acts of the Israeli government are a repeat of apartheid and no different to the apartheid antics," she said.

The South African government had "decided to withdraw all its diplomats in Tel Aviv for consultation".

Ntshavheni was speaking about the outcomes of a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, 1 November, during a press conference on Monday. The post-Cabinet media conference could not be held last week, due to the Springboks' visit to the Union Buildings last Thursday, and the annual forum of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) at the weekend, she said.

Though Ntshavheni's remarks appeared to hint at...