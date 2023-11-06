South Africa: SA Recalls Diplomats in Tel Aviv Over 'Untenable' Situation With Israeli Ambassador

6 November 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Victoria O'regan and Peter Fabricius

The South African government has decided to recall its diplomats in Tel Aviv for 'consultation' amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Cabinet is instructing South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) to take the "necessary measures within the diplomatic channels and protocols" to deal with the conduct of Israel's ambassador to South Africa, said Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Monday.

Ntshavheni said the position of Israel's ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotserkovsky, "is becoming very untenable", after Cabinet noted his continued "disparaging remarks... about those who are opposing the atrocities and the genocide of the Israeli government".

"This is despite the condemnation of the previous ambassadors of Israel to South Africa, who were clear that the acts of the Israeli government are a repeat of apartheid and no different to the apartheid antics," she said.

The South African government had "decided to withdraw all its diplomats in Tel Aviv for consultation".

Ntshavheni was speaking about the outcomes of a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, 1 November, during a press conference on Monday. The post-Cabinet media conference could not be held last week, due to the Springboks' visit to the Union Buildings last Thursday, and the annual forum of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) at the weekend, she said.

Though Ntshavheni's remarks appeared to hint at...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.