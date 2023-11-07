South Africa: SA Recalls Diplomats in Israel for Consultation

Cabinet has decided to recall all South African diplomats from Tel Aviv for consultation.

"Cabinet is disappointed by the refusal of the Israeli government to respect international law and its continued undermining of the United Nations resolutions for the implementation of a ceasefire with impunity," Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Monday.

Addressing a media briefing in Pretoria, Ntshavheni said the humanitarian corridors for the people of Palestine remain closed, with dire consequences for children, women and innocent civilians.

"The genocidal airstrikes by the government of Israel on the people of Palestine continue, with a rising death toll that includes women and children.

"In the last two days, the world has sat helplessly and watched as intensifying airstrikes on Gaza and the West Bank have destroyed schools, health facilities, ambulances and civilian infrastructure, and supposedly safe roads travelling to the South of Gaza," the Minister said.

"For these, the Cabinet has decided to recall all South African diplomats from Tel Aviv for consultation."

According to the latest data, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said at least 9 227 Palestinian civilians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since 7 October.

Meanwhile, more than 1 400 Israelis, including settlers and soldiers, have been killed in Israel.

Cabinet also noted with disquiet the continuing disparaging remarks of the Israeli's ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotsercovsky, against South Africans, the leadership of South Africa both in and outside government, including civil society, who are speaking against the holocaust being committed by the Israeli government against Palestinians.

"The disparaging remarks of Ambassador Belotsercovsky are contrasted by the statements of two former Israeli ambassadors to South Africa (Illan Baruch and Dr. Alon Liel), who have been consistent in describing the actions of their government against Palestinians as apartheid.

"The disparaging remarks against those speaking up against the atrocities and the country's leaders make Ambassador Belotsercovsky's position more and more untenable.

"As such, Cabinet has directed the Department of International Relations and Cooperation to convey the South African government displeasure with the ambassador formally through diplomatic channels," the Minister said.

Minister Ntshavheni was briefing the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on 1 November.