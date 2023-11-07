Nigeria: Navy Apprehends Eight Stowaways At Lagos Anchorage

press release

The navy said the stowaways were apprehended on Friday at Lagos anchorage by the patrol team acting on reliable intelligence.

The patrol team of the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Beecroft, has apprehended eight stowaways on board a container vessel NATAL heading to Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

The Base Information Officer of the ship, H.A. Collins, disclosed this in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

She listed the names of the stowaways as Jerry Benjamin (22), Ben Tony (19), Victory Ekemele (16), and Ike Destiny (17), all from Delta State.

The others are Ebuka Solomon (25), and Christian Eze (26), both from Enugu State, James Vincent (25) from Edo State and David Abamiyo (27) from Ondo State.

Ms Collins, a sub-lieutenant, said they were apprehended by the patrol team, acting on reliable intelligence on Friday at Lagos anchorage.

"At approximately 0840 hours on Friday 3rd November 2023 the patrol team, acting on reliable intelligence boarded the vessel at Lagos Anchorage and apprehended eight stowaways attempting to illegally exit the country through the vessel.

"With commendable resolve by the patrol team under the aegis of Commodore Kolawole Olumide Oguntuga, Commander NNS BEECROFT, the patrol team meticulously extracted eight stowaways who had concealed themselves inside the rudder compartment of the vessel.

"The brave efforts and timely intervention of the patrol team prevented the individuals from being exposed to life-threatening situations in such a confined compartment for the long voyage as well as other security threats associated with unauthorised access to such facilities," the base information officer said.

Ms Collins also said in a seamless transition, the stowaways had been handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in accordance with the established protocols for further necessary action.

She added, "Pertinently, the remarkable arrest and handover of the individuals is a testament to the Nigerian Navy's unwavering commitment in conducting its constitutional role and it also underscores the dedication of the Nigerian Navy under the esteemed leadership of Vice Admiral EI Ogalla, Chief of the Naval Staff, towards ensuring the nation's maritime environment is conducive for legitimate business to thrive for the economic prosperity of our nation."