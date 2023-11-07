Nigeria: Fourteen Killed, 17 Injured As Terrorists Attack Residents During Religious Celebration in Katsina - Residents

Some of the victims were taken to the State Orthopaedic Hospital for emergency treatment.

Residents of Rugar Kusa, a community in Musawa Local Government of Katsina State said 14 people were killed when terrorists invaded the community on Sunday night.

They said 17 others were also injured during the attack that lasted for at least one hour. They said the attackers arrived the village around 11:00 p.m.

"The Maulud celebration was at the edge of conclusion when the terrorists entered the community with their guns and began shooting indiscriminately," a member of the community who asked not to be named for safety reasons told PREMIUM TIMES over the phone.

"Several people have gone home for the day but the shootings woke up even those who were already deep asleep."

Maulud celebrations are organised mostly by the followers of Kadiriyya, Tijjaniya and Shi'ites to celebrate the birth date of Prophet Muhammad.

He said some of the terrorists circled the procession while some went deep into the community to attack more people.

Several people including those attending the Maulud procession escaped into the bush, he said.

"We've recovered 14 corpses so far but we don't know if others were abducted or killed because they're people we're yet to see," he added.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered from a staffer of Ahmadi Rimi Orthopaedic and Special Hospital in Katsina that "several" people were brought with gunshot wounds from the area.

Nine killed - Police

The Katsina Police Command, however, said only nine people were killed while 16 others were injured during the attack.

In a statement on Monday, the command spokesperson, Abubakar Sadik, said seven people were initially killed while two more died in the hospital.

"Upon receipt of the report, immediately, operatives were mobilised and swung into action, where they succeeded in repelling the attack.

"Seven people were shot dead and 18 people sustained gunshot injuries as a result of the attack and were evacuated to the General Hospital, Musawa for medical attention. However, two people out of the injured were confirmed dead by the doctor while receiving treatment," Mr Sadik said.

States in the North -west especially Katsina, Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi have been witnessing series of terrorists activities.