South Africa: Hawks Arrest Alleged Phala Phala Robbers

The SAPS Hawks Unit has made a breakthrough in the multi-million robbery cover-up at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala Farm in February 2020.

The police said two people have been arrested and charged with the robbery, adding that further arrests were expected this week.

The two suspects - aged 30 and 39 - are due to appear in court on Tuesday.

Arthur Fraser, former head of the State Security Agency, claimed at least $4 million was stolen during the February 2020 breakin at the game farm.

It was later revealed that about $580 000 was lost in the robbery.

Fraser blew the whistle on the robbery cover-up, saying the bulk of the foreign currency had been stashed in sofas at the president's home.

The president has consistently denied any wrongdoing in the cover-up of the robbery and subsequent clandestine investigation.

His explanation is that the foreign currency stemmed from a legitimate sale of buffalos to Dubai-based Sudanese businessman Hazim Mustafa.

Mustafa has since said that he brought in and declared the money upon arrival at OR Tambo International Airport.

The then acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka also found no wrongdoing against Ramaphosa.

Last week, Ramaphosa appointed Gcaleka as the country's new public protector on a non-renewable seven-year contract.

The SA Reserve Bank has exonerated Ramaphosa from claims of money laundering and failure to declare foreign currency.

Meanwhile SARS said it has received permission from the president to reveal his tax records and those of his companies that handle the sale of game at the Phala Phala Farm.

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter assured the nation that the tax records of Ramaphosa and his companies were in order.

A parliamentary inquiry into the matter said it did not have enough evidence of the 9 February 2020 robbery but proceeded to make a ruling that Ramaphosa has a case to answer.

A motion by the ATM for Parliament to begin a formal process to impeach the president was defeated by 214 votes to 148.