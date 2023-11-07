South Africa: Two Arrested for Housebreaking and Theft At Phalaphala Farm

6 November 2023
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Pretoria — Two suspects aged 39 and 30 will make their first appearance in the Bela Bela Magistrates court tomorrow, 07 November 2023 following their arrests on Sunday, 05 November 2023 and Monday, 06 November 2023 respectively on charges of house breaking and theft.

The pair was arrested in Rustenburg and Bela Bela respectively, by the members of the National Serious Corruption Investigation in relation to the Phalaphala farm break-in in February 2020. The arrest of the third suspect is imminent.

