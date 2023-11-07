Nigeria: Blue Economy to Generate 350 Million Jobs, Rakes $2.5trillion Trade

The leadership of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has revealed that Nigeria will benefit from the 350 million jobs opportunities and trade valued at $2.5trillion annually, globally, if the potential of the marine and Blue Economy were harnessed.

Director General of NIMASSA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, disclosed while declaring open a 5- day training of Maritime and Defence reporters on maritime security, organised by the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in collaboration with NIMASA, in Lagos.

While emphasising the need for the Gulf of Guinea, GOG to be secured, he noted that it was key to the development of the Marine and Blue economies of coastal countries in the region.

He assured that Nigeria as an interested party, would ensure that the security of its corridor of the GOG was maintained.

He also called on journalists to be conscious of the impact of negative reports on maritime trades within and around the GoG region and therefore urged them to change the narrative.

The NIMASA boss further stated that the 21st century was the Marine and Blue Economy century, noting that the Marine and Blue Economy would downplay the mono-economy of oil and gas in Nigeria.

He said: We will continue to maintain the temple of security in the Gulf of Guinea, the Deep Blue project is to enhance the Marine and Blue Economy.

"The Federal Government must introduce fiscal and monetary policies that will help the sector to prosper.

"The Blue Economy will generate 350million jobs and $2.5trillion globally, the need for Nigeria to key into it and take its share of the benefits.

"It is the media that will enlighten Nigerians on the potentials of the Blue Economy, it is the media that will focus it's attention on the international community.

"It is the media that will change the narrative of the maritime security by ensuring positive aspects of maritime trade in the region and tell the world of the efforts Nigeria and indeed Africa is putting in to create a better and prosperous African continent.

Speaking in similar vein, the Director of the Kofi Anan International Peacekeeping Training Center , Prof.Kwesi Aning, described the role of the media as important , in disseminating information on important issue like the Blue Economy , adding that "the importance of these issues is the quality of the reportage"

Aning also explained that the training sought to provide basic factual hands on information.

Courses to be treated include: Introduction to the Blue Economy, Introduction to Maritime Security, Legal and Policy Frameworks on Maritime Security, Legal, Policy and Institutional Frameworks on Maritime Security in Nigeria, Media and Maritime Security, Collaboration and Cooperation among Maritime Security stakeholders and Gender, Livelihoods and Maritime Security among others.