Nigeria: 2 Feared Dead, One Critically Injured As Fire Razes Canadian Embassy

At least two people were feared dead, and one critically injured as fire razed a part of the Embassy of Canada in Abuja on Monday.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred while the Embassy's power generating plant was being repaired, and fire broke out from it.

That fire outbreak led to the death of two persons while one person was critically injured and another one escaped through the roof of the power house.

Sources said the victims were part of the technical crew attending to the generating set when the incident happened.

The sources stated that the dead victims were blown out of the powerhouse due to the force of the sudden explosion from the generating set.

Some staff, who ran out of the Embassy for refuge outside the gates, told our correspondent that the fire broke out at about 12pm as fire fighting trucks moved in to extinguish the inferno.

LEADERSHIP gathered that staff of the Embassy were being moved to safety under trees and other safe spaces in the building enclosure as an ambulance drove in to evacuate those affected.

The Head of Operations of the FCT Fire Service, Amiola Adebayo, confirmed the incident, saying that some victims had been rushed to the hospital.

But Adebayo did not disclose the cause of the fire incident or whether the affected victims were foreigners or Nigerian citizens.

The Embassy was yet to make an official statement about the incident at the time of this report.