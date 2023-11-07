Nigeria: How Generator Explosion Killed 2 At Canadian Embassy - FERMA

6 November 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency FEMA has explained the circumstances which led to the death of two Nigerians on Monday at the Canadian Embassy in Abuja.

Spokesman of the agency, Nkechi Isa in a terse statement confirmed that a diesel tank explosion was responsible for the fire which gutted a section of the diplomatic building.

Isa said the diesel tank exploded around 10:45am in the generator house of the High Commission, just as two MIKANO generators were being serviced by a five-man team from JMD company.

She said: "One of the generators was said to be working, while the other one was being serviced when a tank containing 2,000 litres of diesel in the generator house exploded.

"Two of the personnel servicing the generator died from the explosion while two others survived with severe burns and were taken to the Trauma Centre at the National Hospital, Abuja."

