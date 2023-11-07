Nigeria: MohBad - Court Extends Remand of Nurse, Friend in Police Custody

The Lagos State Magistrates' Court in Yaba, on Monday, has again sent into custody the auxiliary nurse, Fisayo Ogedengbe, and Ayobami Sadiq arrested by the police in connection with the controversial death of hip hop artiste, Ilerioluwa Aloba, alias Mohbad.

Recall that the nurse who was invited by Mohbad's friend (Ayobami Sadiq) was alleged to have given the late singer some injections that resulted in his death.

However, the magistrate granted N20 million in bail to Mohbad's former boss, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, and a socialite from Lagos, Balogun Eletu, also known as Sam Larry.

The police arrested the duo on October 6 after they were also accused of killing Mohbad.

The magistrate said, "The defendants (Naira Marley and Sam Larry) are hereby granted bail in the sum of N20m with three responsible sureties in like sum pending the legal advice from the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution.

"Also, one of the sureties must own a landed property. As part of the bail conditions, the defendants must surrender their passports and make weekly appearances at the State Criminal Investigation Department."

Olatunbosun also warned that no one should contact her directly on the case.

"Any attempts to contact me directly would be recorded and potentially disclosed in open court proceedings," she added.

According to the police, the investigation into the case is still ongoing, hence Olatunbosun adjourned the case till November 29 for DPP advice.