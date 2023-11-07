Nigeria: Lead Fight Against Climate Change, Obasanjo Tells Youths

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has challenged Nigerian youths to lead campaigns against climate change and contribute to the growth of the green economy in order to create an environmentally sustainable future.

He also advocated for renewable energy, use of electric cars, organic manure, tree planting among others to reduce the challenge of climate change.

Obasanjo spoke on Monday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the Presidential Youth Retreat (0.4) organised by the Youth Development Centre, an arm of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL).

The retreat, which attracted youths from across the country, was themed "Contribution To Green Economy."

In his remarks, Obasanjo blamed humans for the climate change, which he said has resulted into flooding, extreme droughts, deforestation and pollution among others.

The Ota-farmer asked the youth to rise up and remove the barriers created by bad leadership, saying no one would help them.

"And let no one keep deceiving you that youths are the leaders of tomorrow, no, you are the leaders of today but don't ever think that anybody will help you remove the barrier. Those who put the barrier will never remove it because it is not in their interests to remove it.

"So, you have to get together and remove the barrier and go ahead to demonstrate God's given leadership capacity in you. As long as you continue to accept that you are the leaders of tomorrow, that tomorrow may never come," Obasanjo said

In her welcome address, the Chairperson of YDC-OOPL, Dr Bisi Kolapo told the youths that this year's edition of the presidential retreat was geared towards creating an environmentally responsible future.