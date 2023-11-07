Liberia: EU, Sawyer College End Day-Long Symposium On Regional Integration

Newly accredited European Union Ambassador to Liberia Amb. Nona Deprez in collaboration with the Amos C. Sawyer College of Social Sciences and Humanities on Monday held a day-long symposium lecture series on the importance of regional integration's contribution to peace and development.

Addressing scores of faculties, and students on the importance of regional integration's contribution to peace and development, Ms. Deprez stated that the European Union countries after its Civil conflict used economic integration to bring about peace, recommending that Liberia used the same economic integration approach to bring about peace.

" In Europe, we used economic integration to bring about peace as well. The objective was to bring reconciliation to Europe. It has not only brought us peace but also democracy. Liberia needs to integrate economics into peace. Liberia also needs reform in its regional and multilateral system and approach to be more valuable at the decision-making of regional and global conversation" she noted.

On Monday, November 6, 2023, the Amos C. Sawyer College of Social Sciences and Humanities through the Department of Political Science organized and hosted the day-longed symposium.

The initiative was celebrated under the theme: "How Regional Integration Contributes to Peace and Development".

However, the interactive dialogue was graced by the Dean of Sawyer College, Dr. Josephus M. Gray, acting Chairman of the Political Science Department, Mr. Roosevelt Tule as well as faculty and students of the department and college.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the program, Ms. Deprez was also awarded the certificate of appreciation for her service and contribution to humanity, peace, and development.

Ms. Deprez extolled the Department of Political Science for the lecture series and anticipated more of such conversation.

Meanwhile, giving the welcoming remark, the Dean of the College Dr. Gray extended thanks and appreciation to the EU Ambassador and team for honoring the invitation to lecture students on how Regional Integration contributes to peace and development.

Dean Gray described the symposium as cutting-edge and eye-opening, grounds that conversation and dialogue is the Hallmark for policy and development.

Providing the overview of the program, Mr. Roosevelt Tule, acting Chairman of the Political Science Department, said that the initiative is intended to expose and open the insights of students and participants of the effectiveness of regional integration's contribution to peace and development.

According to him, Liberia stands to benefit if the country can recalibrate its regional and multilateral approach but that can only happen when they are told about the error and challenge.

" This program is intended to open the minds of our students and participants on the importance of regional integration's contribution to peace and development. Liberia has lots to benefit when our approaches to regional bodies are revamped and reformed" he noted.