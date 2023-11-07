Rwanda: Kagame Receives Message From Burundi Counterpart

6 November 2023
The New Times (Kigali)

President Paul Kagame on Monday, November 6, received Amb. Gervais Abayeho, Minister of East African Community Affairs, Youth, Sports and Culture of Burundi and his delegation at Urugwiro Village.

This afternoon at Urugwiro Village, President Kagame received Ambassador Gervais Abayeho, Minister of East African Community Affairs, Youth, Sports and Culture of Burundi and his delegation, who delivered a message from President @GeneralNeva of Burundi. pic.twitter.com/BLgXDiwcY0-- Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) November 6, 2023

Amb Abayeho, according to the President's Office, delivered a message from President Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.