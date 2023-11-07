Rwanda: Kagame Receives Message From Burundi Counterpart

President Paul Kagame on Monday, November 6, received Amb. Gervais Abayeho, Minister of East African Community Affairs, Youth, Sports and Culture of Burundi and his delegation at Urugwiro Village.

