Nigeria: Reject Leaders of Tomorrow's Toga, Obasanjo Tells Youths

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has asked Nigerian youths to reject the toga of being referred to as "leaders of tomorrow" rather than being called leaders of today which is their true status.

Obasanjo specifically tasked the youths to remove all barriers hindering them from attaining and demonstrating their leadership capabilities in the country.

The elder statesman, spoke yesterday at a retreat in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. He asked the youths to lead in the campaign for climate change, push for green economy in such a way that it promotes sustainable development in order to make the world a better place for all to live.

At the retreat with the theme: "Contributing To Green Economy" held at the Youth Development Centre inside Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, the former president said the adverse effects of the climate change caused by carbon dioxide emissions call for concerns and require the joint efforts of all to halt this disturbing trend.

"Climate change is a reality, though some still believe it is a myth or not real but we have seen it in flood, drought, and extreme weather conditions among others.

"The scientists have helped us to understand that man has abused the balance of all that God created, the forest, the hills, valleys, animals among others to the extent that there is now imbalance and it is we that caused the imbalance will also be victims of these consequences like the sea level rising, victims of floods, drought, extreme weather conditions and of course changes in climate, food insecurity among others."

Noting that as individuals and collectively the people can halt the worrisome dimension of the climate change challenge, Obasanjo said the way to go fight climate change is to embrace a green economy which encompasses all efforts to generate less carbon and absorb more of it.