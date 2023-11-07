Nigeria: Bandits, Boko Haram Kill 29 in Katsina, Borno

Bandits on Sunday night, launched a deadly attack during a Maulud celebration, killing at least 20 lives and abducting many individuals at Kusa in Musawa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The attack came as no fewer than nine farmers were killed and scores declared missing when suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists invaded Koshebe, Karakul and Bulabulin communities of Jere and Mafa Local Government Areas of Borno State.

Similarly, in Niger State, bandits invaded Allawa town in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state, attacked the military post, burnt down trucks and demobilised the security men before carrying out their onslaught in other areas.

Katsina attack

According to a source, the incident, which took place around 11:05p.m., on Sunday, saw the assailants descending on the festivity and creating chaos as gunfire echoed through the village.

A vigilante member who spoke to Vanguard, recounted the horrific scene, stating that the attackers surrounded the Maulud venue, opening fire on the participants, killing 20 persons and injuring many.

"The aftermath of the attack left 20 lifeless bodies in the community. Several individuals were also forcibly taken captive by the assailants and their whereabouts is currently unknown," the source said.

Confirming the attack, state Police Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Aliyu, acknowledged the attack, stating that a group of bandits had, indeed, targeted the area during the Maulud procession. According to him, the assailants inflicted injuries on 18 individuals who were transported to hospital for medical treatment.

"Unfortunately, two of the injured individuals later died as a result of the injury. Further investigation is ongoing for possible arrest and to bring the perpetrators of these acts to justice," he said.

Borno killings

Most of the victims were rice farmers from Zabarmari Ward of Jere LGA, who had gone to field to harvest their crops, while scores are still missing.

Confirming the incident, the member representing Jere in National Assembly, Ahmed Satomi, said the renewed attacks, especially on poor farmers, was very alarming.

He sympathize with families of the victims, and prayed Allah (God) to grant Aljannatul Firdaus to the deceased.

Satomi also said combined efforts by security agencies, hunters, men of civilian Joint Task Force and other stakeholders was ongoing in searching for the missing ones.

It was gathered that the terrorists who were on motorcycles, divided themselves into three groups before attacking the farmers.

The source said the attackers did not use their guns but cutlasses and knifes to stab the victims, as using gunshots would attract the attention of nearby security operatives.

Our correspondent observed that during this harvesting period, Boko Haram terrorists have intensified attacks and killing of farmers in Bama, Gwoza, Mafa, Konduga, Gamboru Ngala, Dikwa, Marte, Jere, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Monguno, Kaga and many local government areas in Borno State without confrontation.

Bandits invade Niger community, burn down military trucks

In Niger State, the bandits arrived the community in large numbers and first attacked the military post during which they burnt down the trucks and demobilized the security men before carrying out their onslaught in other areas.

They later stormed the village market square during which they burnt down the trucks loaded with assorted foodstuffs and some motorcycles.

It could not be immediately ascertained whether there were casualties during the invasion of the military base just as the whereabouts of the soldiers believed to be occupants of the trucks are yet to be known.

However, two villagers, including Dantala Gyari, were killed during the crossfire, while one Mamman Gambo sustained serious injuries from gunshots.

Meanwhile, a combined security force was said to have been dispatched to the affected community yesterday to dislodge the terrorists.

Efforts to get the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Internal Security, Alhaji Tareeq Abdulkhareem, to confirm the development proved abortive as he did not respond to calls made to his cell phone.

Similarly, the state Police Command Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, could also not be reached for confirmation of the story.

However, the District Head of Allawa, Alhaji Ibrahim Allawa, confirmed the story, saying "we are shocked with the development; it is a sad day for us."

Vanguard News