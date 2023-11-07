Nigeria: Another Nigerian Student Found Dead in Her Apartment

The police say they are investigating the incident.

Another female student of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has been found dead in her apartment in Aluu, a community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, South-south Nigeria.

The victim, simply identified as Adaeze, was said to be a 200-level undergraduate of accounting in the institution.

Adaeze's body was found on Friday in her off-campus residence in the community near the university.

The cause of her death is unknown as of the time of filing this report.

The latest incident occurred barely two weeks after Damian Okoligwe, a 24-year-old man allegedly killed and then dismembered his 20-year-old girlfriend, Justina Otuene, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Ms Otuene's decomposing body was later found at the residence of the suspect, who is an undergraduate of UNIPORT as the victim.

Mr Okoligwe, a 400-level student of petrochemical engineering of the institution, has since been arrested by the police in the state.

'How the second student was found dead'

Chima Wokocha, the dean of student affairs of UNIPORT, has confirmed the latest incident, according to a report by Punch newspapers.

Mr Wokocha, a professor, said Adaeze's body was found in her off-campus residence and brought to a health facility in the school by some of her neighbours.

The dean said the management of the institution and the police had visited the scene of the incident and that the parents of the late female undergraduate had also been notified of the incident.

"She didn't die in the university hostel. She died in her off-campus residence in Aluu and the scene of the 'crime' was visited by the management of the university, including my humble self.

"The police were there with us also. We acknowledge the fact that she had taken a substance and passed out because there was a bottle of a substance that was found by her side," he said.

"The parents have come there and I think they are making arrangements to take the body."

The police spokesperson in Rivers State, Grace Iringe-Koko, has confirmed the incident, the newspaper reported.

Mrs Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, said investigation had commenced to ascertain the circumstances that led to her death.

She added that the divisional police officer (DPO) in the area said that the landlord of the victim's apartment came to report that he saw his tenant on the floor.

"So the DPO went there, they saw foam coming out from her nose and mouth and they also saw an insecticide close to her (the student).

"So they rushed her to the hospital where she was confirmed dead," she said.