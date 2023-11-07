Nigeria: Canadian Embassy in Abuja Suspends Operations After Fire Accident

7 November 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Canadian High Commission in Abuja, on Tuesday suspended operations after a fire incident at the commission on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no staff except security personnel were seen at the high commission, situated at 13010G, Palm Close, Diplomatic Drive, in the Central Business District of Abuja.

The high commission had on its social media handle on X had announced a temporary suspension of its operations.

The high commission via the post announced a temporary suspension of its operation after a section of the commission in Abuja was gutted by fire.

The announcement entailed that no operations towards the High Commission's provision of visa and immigration services for persons seeking to visit or emigrate to Canada.

Also, there is no offer of services to Canadians visiting and living in Nigeria and to Canadians in Equatorial Guinea, as well as Sao Tome and Principe.

Such services include adoption and surrogacy, birth abroad, citizenship services, marriage abroad, passport services, notarial services, studying abroad, and visa and immigration services.

A security operative at the duty post of the commission told NAN that no staff was available at the premises of the high commission, saying "Come tomorrow Wednesday, November 8."

