Nigeria: Tinubu Never Said Uzodimma Was Blocking Release of Nnamdi Kanu - Presidency

The Presidency has denied reports claiming that Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State "blocked" President Bola Tinubu from releasing Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the reports as fake news.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Onanuga explained that Tinubu never met with Igbo businessmen with the aim of releasing Kanu.

Recall that that there were earlier reports claiming President Tinubu revealed that efforts by his government to release Kanu from prison have been frustrated by Uzodimma.

Tinubu was reported to have said during this during a meeting that the Governor gave reasons why releasing Kanu before the Imo elections was dangerous.

But, reacting to the allegation, Onanuga urged Imo people to disregard the fake news and allegation against Uzodimma.

The statement reads, "The people of Imo State should please disregard the fake news in circulation that Governor Hope Uzodimma is blocking the release of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu by President Bola Tinubu.

"The fake news is obviously designed to build some resentment against the governor, who has done very well for his people and who deserves a second term via Saturday's election.

"President Tinubu did not meet Igbo businessmen on Monday. He didn't say what was ascribed to him. He didn't blame Gov. Uzodimma for anything.

"Sahara Reporters did not report the fake news. The link provided did not lead to the fake news on the Sahara Reporters platform.

"It's all wicked lies by politically desperate people."