Cote d'Ivoire: Yaya Toure Named Saudi Arabia Assistant Coach

Yaya Toure has joined Saudi Arabia as an assistant coach, linking up with his former Man City boss Roberto Mancini thus increasing the number of top stars now playing on and off the pitch roles Saudi.

Toure who retired from playing in 2019 has left the equivalent role with Belgian side Standard Liege despite only joining in June of this year.

Mancini spent four years as City manager from 2009 to 2013, helping the club to win their first Premier League title in 2011-12.

He signed Toure from Barcelona in 2010 and the former Ivory Coast star went onto become a legend with the club as he won three Premier League titles and four other trophies during eight seasons at the Etihad.

The midfielder later spent time playing for Olympiacos and Chinese side Qingdao Huanghai before retiring

Along with his spell at Standard Liege, he has also coached at Ukrainian side Olimpik Donetsk, Russian outfit Akhmat Gozny and in Tottenham's academy.

Toure had joined the Belgian side as part of Carl Hoefkens' coaching staff in the summer, with Standard currently eighth in the Belgian Pro League.

Mancini and Toure were known to enjoy a close relationship during their time together at City, with the club also winning their first major trophy in 35 years in 2011 when they won the FA Cup after Toure scored the winner.

The Italian later tried to sign him at Inter Milan, but Toure refused to leave City.

Mancini was appointed as Saudi Arabia manager in August on a deal reportedly worth $25m-per-year (£20.4m-per-year) after he resigned from his role with Italy.

During his time with the Azzurri, he led them to Euro 2020 glory, but they also failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

However, despite the influx of stars to the Saudi Pro League, Mancini is yet to have made an impact with Saudi Arabia's national team, having drawn one and lost three of his four games in charge.

This has included disappointing defeats to Costa Rica, South Korea and Mali across the two previous international breaks.

Saudi Arabia return to action with World Cup qualifiers against Pakistan and Jordan later this month.