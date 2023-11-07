Liberia: CDC Fears Warlords' Endorsements

Ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Chairman Mulbah K. Morlu has been talking much about warlords' involvement in Liberian politics, especially in run-off elections.

He has raised a fear that the endorsement of rival Unity Party (UP) by warlords would put Liberia's future at risk.

Morlu believes that the Unity Party's quest for state power isn't about introducing reforms, instead, he thinks the former ruling party is coming for vengeance.

"It's risky to give power to people who have [been] endorsed by warlords. Their quest for state power isn't about introducing reforms, instead, they are coming for vengeance," said Mr. Morlu on Sunday, 5 November 2023 at the CDC headquarters in Oldest Congo at a press conference.

Morlu failed to name a particular group of warlords that have endorsed the Unity Party. However, he claimed that it was wicked for them to endorse the opposition party.

He alleged that all the people who are endorsing the Unity Party are a bunch of warlords, though he provided no evidence to back his wild claim.

He alleged that those endorsing the UP are interested in jeopardizing the future of Liberia.

"We can't allow these people to take state power, they have an agenda to ensure that every CDCian will be wiped out of government. This we can't allow to happen," Morlu alleged.

In another development, Mr. Morlu has boasted of CDC winning 27 legislative seats.

He said no political party has ever won that number of seats in the Legislature, describing it as a reaffirmation of his party's victory for incumbent President George Manneh Weah.

"We are going to the run-off strong. We defeated them in the Senate and the House of Representatives. This alone shows that President Weah's second term victory is sure," he noted.

Morlu added that the CDC has built a broad base coalition that will resuscitate the country.

He noted that there was no way an elderly man would win President Weah, continuing that the women, elders, including youths, would not allow that to happen.

"As a politician, you should know when to retire. But since our uncle has failed to retire honorably, we will retire him at the ballot box in the run-off election," said Morlu.

He extolled supporters and partisans for coming out in their numbers to cast their ballots in the first round of the election. According to Morlu, they are a tolerant group of people, urging his party to take this attitude to the run-off.

He also extolled All Liberian Party (ALP) standard bearer Benoni Urey, the Collaborating Political Party (CPP) of Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, and a faction of Liberty Party loyal to controversial chairman Musa Bility for the support given to CDC in the run-off election.

"These people have made the rightful decision to have crossed over to the CDC. It's incumbent upon every supporter and partisan of the CDC to welcome them and accept them," said Morlu.

He said President Weah has already laid the foundation for change for this country, and his mission hasn't been completed."It's you that brought him this far and you can't abandon him at this time. You must complete the mission you have started," he added.