Liberia: Weah's Muslim Support Swells

Support for President George Manneh Weah's re-election bid has swelled among Muslims in Liberia, as he received overwhelming backing for the run-off.

President Weah and his rival Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai of the opposition Unity Party (UP) will meet in a run-off next week on Tuesday, 14 November 2023.

They ended the first round of the election in a tight race following a process contested in October by 20 presidential candidates.

Mr. Weah has received huge criticisms about his alleged bad governance and lack of leadership role to transform the country.

Meanwhile, Mr. Weah continues to rally his supporters to keep him in the presidency to continue what he said is the right path for development and to leave a legacy.

On Sunday, 5 November 2023, members of the Union of Liberian Muslims and the National Development Party (NDP), stormed the main Japan-Freeway, New Hope Community to endorse Mr. Weah's re-election bid.

They comprised the Mandingos, Fula, and Gbandi communities in Liberia.

At the endorsement rally, a cross-section of Muslim groups said it is an easy decision to choose between the two presidential candidates.

They said President Weah has done so much for Muslims than any other president.

The Chairman of NDP Musa Sheriff, assured President Weah that the Muslim Community has resolved to ensure that he is re-elected on 14 November.

Mr. Sheriff said Muslims stand with President Weah for his unprecedented love for them and for empowering them in his government.

Mohammed S. Bah, Chairman of the Fula Community admonished Muslims, including the Fula Community to overwhelmingly vote for Mr. Weah.

He described President Weah as a selfless leader who cared for the welfare of the Muslims. Mr. Bah believes that removing President Weah could damage the progress of the nation and stall the Muslims' well-being.

Also speaking, President Weah's Special Aide Mr. Sekou Kalasco Damaro assured Mr. Weah that Muslims would stand by him.

He stated that President Weah has demonstrated his love and care for Muslims. Mr. Damaro indicated that what Mr. Weah has done for Muslims no other president has done it. He credited President Weah for empowering youthful Muslims in his government.

"Mr. President I want to say to you, what you have done for Islam, the Mandingos, the Fula people in this country, there hasn't been any president to have done it," said Kalasco.

He detailed that the Muslims love President Weah and will stand by him in the darkest moments.

In response, President Weah expressed thanks to the Muslims for the endorsement. He said it demonstrated their commitment to continuity and stability, adding that it signified their approval of his government's policies that will bring progress and prosperity to Liberia.

President Weah pledged to accelerate and implement existing programs that will benefit every Liberian and introduce new ones that will justify the choice of Muslims.

Mr. Weah also acknowledged gains made by his administration, emphasizing his government's striving to improve education, health care, and infrastructural development.

"Vote for number #2, vote for progress, peace, and prosperity. Together we can ensure a better future for Liberia, this [is] where the dreams and aspirations of our people are a reality," said President Weah.