Liberia: Boakai Embodies the Qualities We Need

-Former Associate Justice Ja'neh

Former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, Cllr. Kabineh M. Ja'neh has officially thrown his support behind Ambassador Joseph Nyumah Boakai in the upcoming Presidential runoff scheduled for November 14, 2023.

Cllr. Ja'neh made his endorsement for the Unity Party Standard Bearer during a recent press conference held at his residence in Monrovia.

"I have carefully evaluated the candidates in the upcoming election, and I firmly believe that Joseph Nyumah Boakai embodies the qualities we need to lead Liberia into a better future; I endorse his candidacy and urge my fellow Liberians to support him", he said.

During the press conference, he commended Boakai for his extensive experience, dedication to public service, and his forward-looking vision for Liberia, adding that he believes strongly that Boakai possesses the leadership qualities, experience, and commitment required to lead Liberia towards a brighter future.

A prominent figure in Liberian politics, he served as Vice President of Liberia from 2006 to 2017 under the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf before launching out for the nation's highest office that same year against former football icon, George Manneh Weah, now President of Liberia.

They are in the runoff for the presidency in the 2023 Election.

However, Justice Ja'neh pointed out that Liberia is grappling with substantial challenges that encompass rampant corruption across all levels in government, including a troubling disregard for the rule of law.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He emphasized the need to halt Liberia's descend into lawlessness and called on all patriotic citizens to cast their votes for Joseph Boakai and Jeremiah Kpan Koung on November 14, 2023.

He stressed the urgency of ending the economic bleeding under President George Weah, noting that Boakai-Koung Ticket provides an opportunity for positive change in Liberia.

Justice Ja'neh's endorsement is rooted in his conviction that this ticket could return Liberia to a state of sanity and rule of law.

He also addressed what he terms reluctance of some leaders to openly endorse candidates, underlining the significance of taking a clear and decisive stance in the current critical situation as Liberia approaches the November 14 runoff election.

He called for a return to stability, a goal he believes could be achieved by voting for JNB and JKK.

Justice Ja'neh was impeached from the Supreme Court bench in 2018 following proceedings initiated by the House of Representatives that accused him of "misbehavior, abuse of public office, wanton abuse of judicial discretion, fraud, misuse of power, and corruption." These charges laid the foundation for the impeachment.

However, he challenged his removal before the ECOWAS Court of Justice in November 2022 and the regional court granted him justice, ordering the Liberian Government to pay him compensation of US$200, 000 (Two hundred thousand dollars) as reparation for moral prejudice suffered from violation of his rights, but the government is yet to act accordingly.

