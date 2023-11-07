Liberia: Arcelormittal Employee Narrowly Escapes Death

Nimba County — -In train accident

A locomotive operator of steel giant ArcelorMittal-Liberia has narrowly escaped death following a rail accident near the St. River between Nimba and Bong counties, less than three months after the company suffered similar fate.

Saturday, November 4, 2023 accident brings to ten, the number of accidents involving trains operated by AML since it started mining activities in Liberia.

Our Nimba County correspondent, who visited the St. John River where the accident transpired, said the locomotive of 90 coaches was returning from Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, headed toward Yekepa, Nimba County when it derailed and plunged into the St. John River with some of the coaches left across the river on the Bong County side.

Eyewitnesses narrate that the accident occurred on Saturday, November 4, at 1:44 PM when the train, loaded with washing plant materials, including 90 coaches of empty buckets, derailed, with its head crossing into Nimba, but the operator, Henry Johnson narrowly survived.

Alex Kollie, Meshach Wieh and Junior Domah explain that the washing plant couldn't pass easily at a specific spot, but Operator Johnson forced his way through, resulting in the accident.

According to them, a bridge constructed by the former Liberian-American Mining Company (LAMCO) in the 50s and 60s that was being used by ArcelorMittal broke in the accident.

Some residents around the river are expressing disappointment in AML for poor maintenance of the bridge.

"We, who are living around this river in both Bong and Nimba, are not too happy with the accident, but on the other hand, thank God, for this will make the company that has refused to recondition the St. John Bridge that has turned a death trap and many people have died as a result of this bad bridge. It will cause the company to get new and modern bridge for us", the residents added.

According to them, more than 10 people have lost their lives as a result of the bad bridge, lamenting that they have suffered and continue to suffer without any intervention from the mining company.

Few weeks ago, an ArcelorMittal's train derailed between Buandin Town and CNC Junction in the same Electoral District#8, Nimba County.

Meanwhile, the Management of ArcelorMittal Liberia has notified the public that a section of the Duo rail bridge was severely damaged while equipment for the Phase II Project was being transported from Buchanan to Tokadeh.

In a press statement issued Sunday, November 5, AML said the equipment on a flatcar behind the locomotive appears to have shifted and caught on the bridge truss as the train was moving north Saturday afternoon.

The Duo Bridge spans the St. John River separating Nimba and Bong counties. Circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation.

"There were no injuries or casualties to the train crew or members of the public. The adjoining vehicle and pedestrian bridge is closed for now, for public safety reasons," AML noted.

The Ministry of Public Works and authorities of Bong, Nimba, and Grand Bassa Counties have been notified, as engineers, safety and security officers from ArcelorMittal Liberia have been deployed to the scene to assess necessary repairs.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 17 countries. In 2020, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $53.3 billion and crude steel production of 71.5 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 58.0 million metric tonnes.