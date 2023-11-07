Liberia: CPP Chooses Weah Over Boakai

The Executive Committee of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) over the weekend endorsed the reelection bid of incumbent President Weah over his fierce rival former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai.

The CPP comprises the Alternative National Congress of former Coca-Cola Executive Mr. Alexander B. Cummings and a fraction of the Liberty Party.

Both men are scheduled to go head to head on November 14, in what is anticipated to be a too-close-to-call battle for the Executive Mansion.

Its endorsement comes as yet another boost to President Weah, who has been receiving series of endorsements ahead of the November 14th runoff between the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change and the main opposition Unity Party of former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, who has been going toes to toes with the President.

Addressing reporters during the endorsement rally, held at the CPP Party headquarters on 19th Street Sinkor in Monrovia, CPP Chairman and Nimba County District #7 Representative-elect, Musa Hassan Bility sent out caveat that CPP will not relent in attacking the CDC-led government, if they renege on promises that sealed their marriage.

"Chairman Morlu. I have known you as friend for a long time, but if we sit here and say Liberia is a problem-free-Country, we'll be deceiving ourselves and the Liberian people, who rely on us to make a decisive decision for the betterment of our country. Therefore, we hope that this agreement, promise and commitment of the CDC to the CPP will be kept, in the overall interest of the Liberian People", Bility said.

He says the CPP will tackle, attack and rebel against the CDC if it fails to adhere to an agreement reached in the interest of the country. If you renege on your commitment, we the CPP fear no foe, no soul. We are CPP. We are civilized but we fear no soul. We'll attack and deal with you because our country is dearest to our heart", he continues.

He pledges the Collaborating Parties' commitment to working with the CDC in the best interest of the people.

According to Chairman Bility, the decision to endorse the CDC was reached after careful vetting of the two candidates in the runoff (Weah and Boakai) by all executives of the CPP.

Reading the endorsement statement, CPP Secretary General, Cllr. Aloysius Toe, explains that after careful consultations between executives of the CPP and meaningful discussion with the UP and the CDC, they overwhelmingly endorsed the re-election bid of President George Weah, as the best among the two in the runoff.

According to him, the CDC has agreed and committed themselves to realization of implementing all of twelve policy proposals highlighted within the CPP agenda, for a desired change of system that will benefit all Liberians.

Cllr. Toe says though the CPP did not win the election, their decision to support any of the front-runners going to the run-off election was mostly driven by the people's desire for a change as enshrined in the policies agenda of the CPP.

"Today we have pledged to support the CDC to ensure continuity in government; more importantly, recruit more networks, jobs creation, and the CDC expressed commitments to our twelve policies proposals, fall right within the attributes and principles of the CPP", Cllr. Toe adds.

In response, CDC National Chairman, Mulbah Morlu, thanks the CPP for the endorsement, which he says is a clear manifestation that the 2023 election is over with a landslide victory for President George Manneh Weah.

Chairman Morlu notes the endorsement by the CPP is a debt the CDC owes and will replicate by keeping all promises made in a long run to come, as President Weah will be leaving the scene after his second term in 2029.

He describes President Weah as a promised keeper, who will fulfil all ties with the Collaborating Political Parties in the best interest of the Liberian People.

"We are deeply humbled and happy with this profound and practical endorsement from these giant political parties, who have demonstrated a new paradigm of Liberian politics. On behalf of H.E. President George Manneh Weah and the Nine- constituting political parties of the Coalition, we express our deepest gratitude to the CPP", he expresses.

Also speaking, CPP vice Standard Bearer, Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine expresses satisfaction with the endorsement and says they rely on the CDC to live up to promises made to improve the welfare of the country if re-elected.

Cllr. Brumskine, daughter of the founder of the Liberty Party - the late Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, calls on Liberians to put aside their differences and forge ahead for the growth and development of Liberia.

