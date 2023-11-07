Ghana: Old NAVASCANS Union Global President Rallies Support for Alma Mater

The Global President of Old NAVASCANS Union (Nabia), Ibrahim Alabira, is rallying for continuous support from the past students to their Alma mater, Navrongo Senior High School, as the school holds its Speech and Prize Giving Day (SPGD), Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday and Saturday at Navrongo in the Upper East Region.

While appreciating the level of commitment and support by past students to the school, like Oliver Twist, Mr Alabira in a telephone conversation with the Ghanaian Times yesterday, urged the past students, saying that once the population of the school continued to grow, in the midst of infrastructure challenges, there was the need to complement the government's effort in addressing the challenges facing the school.

This year's SPGD and AGM is being sponsored by the 1982 year group on the theme: 'Quality Education: Role of Parents, Teachers and other stakeholders,' and expected to be attended by old students from branches across the country and in abroad.

The special guest of honour for the gathering is Nana Okyere Ntrama, the Paramount Chief of Essumeja Traditional Area (Essumejahene), and Head of Benkum Division of Asanteman, an old student of the NAVASCO.

The old students will seek to relieve their days in school and also foster bonding between them and current crop of students, ostensibly for them to emulate their achievements in life.

Old students of NAVASCO popularly known as "Nabia" (princess and prince) have carved out a niche for themselves in private and public services, contributing greatly to the national development and in international institutions.

Highlight of the SPGD and AGM is the unveiling of the school clinic sponsored by the 1963-68 year groups, as their contribution to enhance healthcare in the school.

Describing the project as a "big investment" by the group, some of whom are on retirement from service, Mr Alabira, commended them for the flagship project, and asked past students for more support to the school, especially medical consumables and equipment for the clinic.

He also commended the 1982 year group for giving the school Dining Hall a facelift.

Mr Alabira expressed the need for students to be disciplined and comport themselves according to laid down rules and regulations, saying that it was only through discipline that students could go far in their academic pursuits and other endeavours in life.

Touching on the theme of the celebration, Mr Alabira, a former Member of Parliament for Mion Constituency in the Northern Region, said there had been concern about quality of education, especially in school management, stressing that it was very important for stakeholders to engage and address the challenges.

The Navrongo Secondary School, now Navrongo Senior High School, was established in September 1960 as one of the Ghana Education Trust Schools initiated by the former President Dr Kwame Nkrumah.