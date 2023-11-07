Liberia: GOL Urges Media to Promote Peace Ahead of Presidential Runoff

Monroia — The Government of Liberia has urged Media institutions in the country to continue to promote the culture of peace and unity as the nation prepares for the presidential runoff elections on Tuesday, November 14.

In a statement issued on Monday, Information Minister Ledgerhood Julius Rennie cautioned the media to eschew anti-peace messages on their platforms - including threats of war - which he says has become the practice of some politicians to bolster the chances of their side.

The MICAT Boss said it was incumbent upon the media, as one of the fundamental pillars of democracy, to always promote peace while upholding the ethics of quality journalism.

"The Liberian Media ought to give more attention to policy issues being touted by the parties and political contenders," Minister Rennie emphasized.

He also called on the media to avoid the temptation of disseminating fake news and disinformation that often originate from social media platforms and create panic in the public, leading to violence or the loss of lives.

The Minister said the Liberian Government is primarily focused on maintaining the country's hard-earned peace, as it consolidates its democratic credentials.

"The upcoming election is only a contest to choose the President for the next six years and should not lead to chaos as some political actors have constantly preached on their campaign trails."

Recounting President Weah's message to the Liberian Media before the October 10 Polls, the MICAT boss said the eyes of world will be on Liberia and how Liberia is perceived and engaged after the runoff, will depend largely on how the media reports.