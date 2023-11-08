Nigeria: 36 Governors to Meet Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Chief On Partnerships for National Growth

The Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) has announced that it will host a meeting with the President of Global Growth and Opportunities at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), Rodger Voorhies, on November 15, 2023.

The meeting will take place at the NGF Secretariat in Abuja.

According to the NGF director-general, Asishana Bayo Okauru, the dialogue with Voorhies is expected to open up new opportunities for Nigerian states to collaborate with the Foundation on programs related to agriculture, poverty alleviation, digital financial services, education, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene.

Voorhies oversees over $700 million in annual grantmaking by the Foundation in areas including agricultural development, financial services for the poor, global education, nutrition and water, sanitation and hygiene.

The NGF chairman and governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has invited all 36 Nigerian State governors to attend the meeting.

The NGF said the gathering would be an opportunity to explore potential partnerships aimed at boosting agricultural productivity, expanding access to digital financial services, improving childhood literacy and numeracy, and increasing access to clean water and sanitation particularly in rural communities.

Okauru added that the meeting demonstrates the NGF's commitment to leveraging global partnerships and resources to advance development across Nigerian states.

Chairman of NGF and Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.