Nigeria: Nollywood 'Martial Arts' Star, Natty Bruce, Dies At 57

Nigerian film star, Natty Bruce, has been reported dead at 57. The late actor began his career in the movie industry as a stunt man and also trained some stunt actors in the movie industry.

During his lifetime, Bruce established the production companies; Natty Bruce Production and Nollyactions Entertainment Ltd. Moreso, he established the Natty Bruce Action Film Academy, where he trains aspiring actors and filmmakers.

He produced several action-filled films like; 'Guardian Angel', 'President Must Not Die', 'Best Of The Game', '30 Days', and 'Never End'. He was also an author.

Announcing his death via his X account (formerly known as Twitter), a film enthusiast, journalist and former member of the Nigerian Oscar Selection Committee (NOSC), Dr Husseini Shaibu, revealed that the deceased before his death embarked on producing a full-length martial arts movie.

Shaibu who is also a lecturer at the University of Lagos while eulogising the late thespian tweeted, "I have just been reliably informed that light has dimmed on foremost Nollywood's 'martial arts' actor Natty Bruce.

The green belter was passionate about integrating Martial Arts into Nollywood movies. He also tried to produce a full-length Martial Art movie... Good night Oga Natty," (sic)