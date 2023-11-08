Nigeria: Davido Begins 'Timeless' Concert Tour in Abuja Dec 14

Music superstar Davido has announced his concert for the festive season, commencing with 'Timeless Abuja Concert', which is scheduled for the December 14, 2023.

Apitainment, a leading name in premium entertainment and lifestyle experiences in Abuja in collaboration with Capital Music Festival, will be hosting the highly anticipated 'Davido Timeless Tour Abuja'.

The event is set to elevate Abuja's entertainment scene and deliver an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts and fans of Davido.

The 'Davido Timeless Tour Abuja' promises an extraordinary celebration of music and unparalleled entertainment. The collaboration between Apitainment and Capital Music Festival is evident in their shared commitment to delivering world-class events that leave a lasting impact on audiences.

Davido has captivated fans worldwide with his chart-topping hits from the 'Timeless' album, electrifying performances, and his eagerly awaited tour will grace the vibrant city of Abuja, creating a spectacular moment in the nation capital's December festivities calendar.

The tour stop is a testament to the city's growing significance as an entertainment hub due to the giant strides of Nightlife and lifestyle companies like Apitainment. The 'Davido Timeless Tour Abuja' is expected to draw fun lovers, music enthusiasts and Davido fans from far and wide.

The concert is scheduled for December 14, 2023 at the iconic Eagles Square, Abuja, with the fun starting at 17:00pm. Tickets are available at www.apitainment.com, or follow @apitainment on social media for more information.