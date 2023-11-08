South Africa: Two Appear in Court for Phala Phala Farm Robbery

Two people have appeared in the Bela-Bela Magistrates' Court on charges related to the Phala Phala farm robbery.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the two - Imanuwela David (39) and Froliana Joseph (30) - are facing charges including conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal and theft, and money laundering.

It is alleged that some US$580 000 was stolen during the robbery at the farmed owned by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Regional Spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, said the two were arrested on Sunday and Monday.

"The investigations revealed that between 1 January 2020, the accused persons conspired to commit housebreaking with intent to steal and theft at Phala Phala farm, and on 8 January 2020, David, with two others, entered Stokkiesdraai farm, believing that it was Phala Phala farm. They broke and entered but nothing was stolen.

"The following night, they located Phala Phala farm, where they broke, entered and stole US$580 000. The matter has been postponed to 10 November 2023 for... David to arrange for legal representation and for a formal bail application," Malabi-Dzhangi said.