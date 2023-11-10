South Africa: Third Suspect in the Phalaphala Farm Theft to Appear in Court

press release

Pretoria — A 27-year-old suspect will be appearing in the Bela-Bela Magistrates court tomorrow, 10 November 2023 following his arrest by the Serious Corruption Investigation based at the National Head office of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation this afternoon when he handed himself at Bela-Bela police station.

The other two accused, Imanuwela David (39) and Frolina Joseph (30) will also be appearing following their first appearance on Monday, 07 November 2023 following their arrests on Sunday, 05 November 2023 in Rustenburg and Monday, 06 November 2023 in Bela Bela respectively on charges of house breaking, theft and an additional charge of money laundering.

The suspect is alleged to have had a hand in the house breaking and theft at Phalaphala farm.

Media Statement - Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS)