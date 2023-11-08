Nigeria: Tinubu Appoints Three Executive Commissioners for Nigeria's Petroleum Regulator

The new appointees have to be confirmed by the Senate.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of three new Executive Commissioners to serve in the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the redeployment of one current Executive Commissioner, pending their confirmation by the Nigerian Senate:

(1) Bashir Indabawa -- NW -- Executive Commissioner, Exploration & Acreage Management

(2) Kelechi Ofoegbu -- SE -- Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services & Administration (Redeployed)

(3) Enorense Amadasu -- SS -- Executive Commissioner, Development & Production

(4) Babajide Fasina -- SW -- Executive Commissioner, Economic Regulation & Strategic Planning

The President approves this reshuffling and replacement based on his deeply informed assessment of all factors concerning the sector with a view to establishing a regulatory framework and culture that comprehensively disincentivizes errant behaviour and incentivizes diligence and rules-based business practice across the industry.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

November 7, 2023