Nigeria: My Life Is Under Threat, Mohbad's Wife Tells Coroner

Cynthia Omowumi Aloba, wife of late Afrobeat singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, on Tuesday, told the Lagos Coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of her husband that her life is under threat.

The widow, who is testifying in the inquest being conducted at the Lagos State Magistrate Court sitting in Ikorodu, said that she started getting death threats after the death of her husband.

She said, "I received death threats every day, including on social media. A lot of people are slandering me on 'TikTok'.

"I left my husband's house because I am not safe there", she said.

Mohbad's wife further testified that Mohbad died in his room on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in the afternoon.

She said before his death, he had said he was not feeling fine, so he asked that they switch on the air conditioner in his room, but it was not working, so they moved him to the son's room.

Omowunmi stated that she was in the kitchen while this was happening and that when she came back into the room she saw the Nurse injecting Mohbad with a syringe and heard Mohbad telling the nurse to remove the needle.

She further told the coroner that it was at that point that they had to rush him to the hospital.

According to her, he was in the car's back seat when the driver said his hands were already cold.

"Immediately, I called a bike (Motorcycle); OG, his friend, and Mohbad got on the bike, and then I took another bike and went straight to the hospital.

"It was the doctor, nurses, the Disc Jockey, and Mohbad's brother who were inside the room while I was outside when they told me that he was dead. I said it was not possible because I still spoke to him 20 minutes ago and he said after his injection he would take his son for a five month photo shoot," he said.

In her deposition, admitted by the coroner, she said her late husband was meant to go to the hospital to treat the injury sustained during his brush with Prime Boy but that due to his previous experience with NDLEA operatives and fear of Azeez Adeshina Fashola a.k.a(Naira Marley), he did not go.

She said NDLEA operatives hit him on the head with the butt of their gun.

Further proceedings have been fixed for November 15.