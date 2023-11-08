Nigeria: Niger Demands 13 Percent Derivation From Hydro Electricity

Niger State governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has called on the federal government to pay 13 per cent derivation to Niger State for power generated and supplied to Nigerians through the four hydropower generating dams situated in the state.

The governor stated this when the Federal Commissioner, of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Tijjani Aliyu Ahmed, led other principal officials of the commission on a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House, Minna.

Bago decried the rate at which Nigerlites have been ravaged and displaced every year due to overflow of water as absurd.

He suggested a round table discussion on the way out or the state might cut off the supply of power from the hydro dams until its demands are met.

He said organisations such as Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited should equally pay the state for the hydro carbon exchange.

Governor Bago said the state has done a lot for the country including the ceding of its land for the creation of the nation's capital, Abuja, hence the need for the federal government to compensate it.

He expressed dismay over the Suleja-Minna Road dualization project awarded in the last 12 years, noting that it is yet to be completed even though the state is a gateway between the Northern and Southern parts of the country, describing it as unacceptable.

The governor said the state would no longer allow itself to be marginalised, stressing that "enough is enough."

He reiterated that the state government would continue to push its demands until the federal government gives it the desired attention.