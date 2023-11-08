Nigeria: Bayelsa2023 - No Vote Will Be Recorded for Polling Units With Violence - INEC

"Where there is violence, it will be zero," the INEC chair said in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it won't count votes in any polling unit where violence occurs in Saturday's governorship election in Bayelsa State.

The INEC chair, Mahmood Yakubu, a professor, said this in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, at a meeting with candidates, political parties and others playing critical roles in the forthcoming 11 November governorship election in the state.

Mr Yakubu, represented by the INEC National Commissioner supervising Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Rivers states, May Agbamuche-Mbu, said that INEC would deploy BIVAS machines to all polling units for the election.

"I want to let you know that our BIVAS (machines) have been customised for INEC, so INEC details and the name of the parties are on the BIVAS, so any BIVAS you see without INEC details cannot be from INEC.

"Another thing, we have all the list of the serial numbers of the BIVAS we are going to use, the result sheets will be signed at the polling units.

"Where there is violence, it will be zero. We will not return to that polling unit to conduct election.

"We have recruited and carefully trained all category of ad-hoc staff to be deployed to the field, all non-sensitive materials have been distributed to all the eight local government area offices of the state, voter education and sensitis ation is ongoing," he said.

Mr Yakubu added: "We have made arrangement for the transportation of personnel and materials to ensure that polling unit open on schedule on election day.

"For more effective supervision of the process, we are deploying two national commissioners, eight resident electoral commissioners to support our office in Bayelsa State, I wish to assure you of our commitment to free, fair and credible election come Saturday."

Speaking, the state Commissioner of Police, Tolani Alausa, said the police were fully prepared to ensure peaceful election on Saturday.

Represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of Operations, Ijamah Daniel, Mr Alausa said that the police would deploy enough personnel for the election.

"In every polling unit, we are going to deploy three to six personnel. Outside that, the IGP has deployed as much as 21 units of mobile police force, other tactical unit like the special force, the counter-terrorism unit, special protection unit are all coming to Bayelsa.

"I will advise every one of us to be law abiding, because we are prepared to withstand any type of challenge that will arise, we are equal to the task," he said. (NAN)