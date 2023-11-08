Nigerian Govt Opens e-Passport Offices in Five European Countries

The Minister of Interior says that the enhanced e-passport will significantly reduce processing delays in Europe.

The Nigerian government has inaugurated additional enhanced e-passport facilities at selected Nigerian embassies in five European countries.

The countries are Italy, Greece, Spain, Austria and Switzerland.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, inaugurated the facilities at the Nigerian embassy in Rome.

A statement by the Service Public Relation Officer (SPRO), Adedotun Aridegbe, on Tuesday in Abuja, stated that the new passport processing centres were part of efforts to streamline passport processing and acquisition for Nigerians residing in the diaspora.

Mr Tunji-Ojo emphasised the dedication of President Bola Tinubu's government to citizens' diplomacy and the enhancement of services to the diaspora community.

The interior minister, who was represented by the Acting Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Services, Caroline Adepoju, announced the phased rollout of the enhanced e-Passport in Europe.

According to him, the federal government unveiled the additional enhanced e-passport facilities at select Nigerian Embassies in Europe.

"Phase one, which includes Spain, Greece, Austria, Switzerland, and Italy, is officially introduced in Rome, while phase two is scheduled to be implemented by the end of the week," he said.

Mr Tunji-Ojo said the e-passport complied with all standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

This, he said, positioned Nigeria as the first country in Africa and the fifth worldwide to embrace the technological achievement.

"This accomplishment has garnered high regard from the international community, " he said.

Mr Tunji-Ojo also noted that the enhanced e-passport would significantly reduce processing delays in Europe.

He urged applicants to adhere strictly to application guidelines, including utilising the online application and payment platform - passport.immigration.gov.ng - and ensuring the synchronisation of their passport application data with their National Identification Number (NIN).

He added that the advanced travel document offers three categories: a 32-page five-year validity category; a 64-page five-year validity category; and a 64-page 10-year validity category (for adults only).

He enjoined applicants with complaints to use the following channels for resolution - Twitter: @nigimmigration, and Website: www.immigration.gov.ng - "to interact with the virtual assistant".

He also gave contact centre phone numbers as 09121900655, 09121556359, and 09121477092.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event witnessed the presence of senior officials of the High Commission, a diverse representation of Nigerians in Italy, and members of the diplomatic community. (NAN)