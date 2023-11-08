Liberia: Margibians Give Boakai Huge Endorsement

Kakata — Residents of Kakata City in Margibi County on Tuesday, 7 November converged in huge numbers and endorsed Ambassador Joseph Nyumah Boakai, for the Presidency ahead of the 14 November runoff election, describing the Unity Party Standard Bearer as the best candidate and only hope Liberians now have to deliver the country from misrule.

The residents outlined insecurity and suffering Liberians continue to face across the country under the Weah administration.

"Joseph Boakai, you are the only hope Liberians now have; we are with you, come and deliver this country from weakness and bad governance that Liberians are now facing; our children are now been involved in taking drugs amid lack of vocational training institutions and rehabilitation centers for them", they lament.

Annie Jackson and Elders Samuel Johnson told reporters that the November 14 election is critical and Liberians should stand up to show President Weah the exit door so that Boakai can clean up the mess that the CDC-led government has created.

They explained that the Country is now in the hands of bad leadership and needed to get out as they referred to the Unity Party political leader Boakai as the best leader.

Eric Sackie, a student in Kakata, explains that due to economic hardship, enrollment in various private schools in the county is very low, compared to previous administration.

Our reporter covering the endorsement rally says the residents gathered in huge numbers and paraded through the streets of Kakata City, singing and dancing, as they called on Amb. Boakai to rescue them from the hands of bad leadership instituted by the ruling CDC.

Speaking to the huge crowd, the former Vice President calls on Liberians from everywhere not to support the re-election bid of President George Weah, but rather, the Unity Party.

"Look at the living conditions of Liberians today, we are suffering, your children are now taking drugs, it's about time for the citizens to speak with one voice and vote for the Unity Party", Boakai urges.

He vows to deliver Liberia and impact lives of Liberians, if elected on 14 November, through job creation, women empowerment, agriculture and improved health facilities.

According to the head of the rescue ticket, his leadership will bring pride and more investments to improve living conditions of Liberians, amongst others.

An old woman, who was seen struggling in attempt to make her way to greet Ambassador Boakai, describes the former VP as the best leader who will make a difference if elected President of Liberia.