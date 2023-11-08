Ghana: Nima 2 School Wins 2023 Nfl Flag Accra Championship

The Nima 2 School based in Nimaemerged as the winners of the 2023 NFL Flag Accra Championship at the latest flag football tournament in Ghana.

The feat was the second in a row for the school that won the event last year.

The school will thusrepresent Ghana in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games in the United States and face teams across the world.

As one of the fastest-growing sports globally, Flag Football is a non-contact version of American football, played by boys and girls while discovering values like sportsmanship, teamwork, and friendship on and off the field.

The sport was launched in Ghana last year, as part of the NFL Africa initiative in partnership with the Ghana American Football Federation

(GAFF).

In a chat with the media after the tournament, the International Flag Football Development and Youth Marketing Manager at National Football League (NFL), Afia Law, said it was incredible to be back in Ghana for this year's edition of the championship.

According to her, Flag Football was fun, exciting, and accessible to all, with women and girls driving some of the fastest growth in the sport.

To further create excitement at the Accra tournament, The Philadelphia Eagles' mascot named SWOOP was available for a 'meet and greet'session with young athletes and their families.

The move, according to Ms Law, was part of the NFL's Global Markets Programme, which gives the Eagles exclusive marketing rights in Ghana