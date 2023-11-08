Ghana: Karela, Hearts Draw in Tamale

Accra Hearts of Oak secured yet another point on the road after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Karela United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.

The Premier League giants went into the game looking to end the week on a high after the draw against Gold Stars at Bibiani and the 3-1 thumping of champions Medeama SC in midweek.

Karela United took the lead in the sixth minute through Owusu Boakye who rose above all to head the ball into the back of the net through a well-delivered throw in from the right side.

Hearts then lifted their game in search of the equaliser before the break.

Hamza Issah responded in the 40th minute with a majestic equaliser - his fourth on the spin in the last three games.

Hamza rose high to nod the ball into the net from a well-taken corner kick as both sides went into the break at level pegging.

Back from the break, Karela United showed clear intent to carry the day as they dominated play and had a lion's share of possession but saw their efforts thwarted by Hearts goalkeeper Richmond Ayi.

The pendulum swung in the direction of Karela United after Owusu Boakye was fouled in the box following an impressive run in the 82nd minute.

The referee pointed to the spot inside 82 minutes but the home side failed to take full advantage after Evans Adomako's penalty kick was saved by Hearts goalkeeper Richmond Aryee.

The home side continued to press for the match winner but Hearts held on to snatch a point off Karela.

The draw takes Hearts up to the eighth spot while Karela United lie in 14th place ahead of the other fixtures yesterday.