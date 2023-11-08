Rwanda: After the Ben, Christopher Eyes Burundi Market Through Concert

After reaching another milestone of a successful tour in the UK, Europe and the US, Rwanda's Zouk star Christopher Muneza has already confirmed that he's heading to Bujumbura, Burundi, the second biggest market for Rwandan music, for a mega concert scheduled for December.

Christopher's Bujumbura concert follows The Ben's two successful shows in the same city last month. Which attracted thousands of revelers and broke the record as the first ever event headlined by a Rwandan artiste outside the country.

This also comes at a time when Christopher is back in the limelight after parting ways with Kina Music, with his latest songs like 'Nibido', 'Mi Casa' and many others topping the charts.

The New Times understands that Christopher will be performing in Bujumbura on December 30, and has been invited by a big investor known as Simplice Ngendakumana in collaboration with First Travel Agency.

Christopher confirmed his performance in Bujumbura via social media, promising his fans in the city to give them the best experience of music produced in Rwanda.

The performance, according to the artiste, is in line with his aim to go international this year and expand his market not only in the West but also in the region.

"My fans in Buja should expect a lot from this concert. We are delivering the best performances full of most of my new songs," said Christopher.

In 2016, Christopher Muneza parted ways with one of the best music labels in Rwanda, Kina Music, which he joined in 2009 at the age of 15.

He rose to stardom after releasing a number of hits such as 'Iri Joro', which he co-wrote with Danny Nanone and which gave him his breakthrough, 'Habona', 'Babyumva', 'Ndabyemeye', 'Agatima', 'Urubavu', 'Abasitari' and others.