Nigeria: Soldiers Arrest Killers of Okada Rider, 16 Others in Plateau, Kaduna

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) on Operation HAKORIN DAMISA IV have arrested three suspected killers of commercial motorcyclist, Abdulkarim Saidu, in Shonong village in Riyom LGA of Plateau State.

The troops who gave the names of the suspected killers as David Emmanuel, Moses Dalyop and Gabriel Davou, said they were arrested in Fang village in Riyom LGA on October 30, and that following an investigation they led them to recover the corpse of the motorcyclist.

The soldiers also arrested 16 other suspects in connection to kidnapping, robbery and gun running in the state, adding that the arrests were achieved between October 29 and November 11.

In a statement, the spokesperson of the operation, Captain Oya James, further said, "On 29 October, 2023, based on credible information, troops arrested two suspected drug dealers, Mr Obinna Nwafor and Fatai Lawal, at Kujiya Market, Bukuru, in Jos South LGA, Plateau State. During the arrest, troops recovered one locally fabricated rifle. Suspects are being profiled for further action.

"Similarly, on 30 October, 2023, troops of Sector 7 OPSH arrested a suspected kidnapper, Bawa Ahmad, at Kamuru village in Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna State and recovered one locally fabricated rifle with cartridges in his possession.

"In a related development, on 1 November, 2023, troops arrested two motorcycle snatchers, Samaila Nasiru, Bashir Sani, at Riyom general area, Plateau State."