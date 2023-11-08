Nigeria: EFCC Complies With Order, Produces Emefiele in Court

Abuja — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday complied with the order of Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, by producing the detained former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, in court.

Justice Adeniyi, had reiterated his order on Monday following failure of the Commission to produce Emefiele in court on November 6.

He had first issued the order on November 2, based on an exparte application filed by the former CBN boss.

Specifically, the order was that the anti-graft agency should release Emefiele with immediate effect or produce him in court on Monday November 6, to be admitted to bail.

But the Commission did not release nor produce the former CBN boss at Monday's proceedings, thereby prompting the judge to reiterate his order and gave a new date of November 8.

However, few minutes to the 1pm hearing of the matter, the Commission brought Emefiele to court in line with the order of the court.

The former CBN governor, who wore a gold colour kaftan and a striped colour cap, was brought into the court at 12.45pm.

Meanwhile, lawyers to parties in the suit are already seated and waiting for commencement of proceedings.

Emefiele has been in custody of the federal government since June 10, when he was first arrested in Lagos and then transferred to Abuja.

The Department of State Service (DSS), who initially arrested him refused to release him on bail despite the order of court. He was later arraigned on alleged unlawful possession of firearms in Lagos, then alleged corruption charges in Abuja, before he was handed over to the EFCC two weeks ago.

