Nigeria: Court Orders Release of Emefiele to His Lawyers

8 November 2023
This Day (Lagos)
By Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on Wednesday ordered the immediate release of the detained former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele.

Justice Adeniyi who made the order while ruling in a bail application by Emefiele pointed out that, "there must be an end to detention without trial".

Wednesday November 8, made it exactly 151 days since the former CBN boss had been in custody of the Department of State Service (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to the court, although the federal government has said Emefiele would appear in court next week over a pending corruption charge, there is no evidence that he would be arraigned on the said date.

Justice Adeniyi pointed out that the issue before the court was not the bail of Emefiele but the court's order of November 2, wherein he had ordered for the unconditional release of Emefiele.

The judge subsequently ordered the federal government to release Emefiele to his team of lawyers led by Mathew Burkaa, SAN, who must produce him in court for arraignment on November 15, or any other date.

