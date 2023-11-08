Nigeria: Tinubu Signs N2.17trn Supplementary Budget

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu / Facebook
President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria
8 November 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, signed the N2.17 trillion 2023 Supplementary Budget, which was recently passed by the National Assembly.

The President signed the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Act at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in the presence of the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass.

Those with the President at the brief signing ceremony in his office included the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu; and Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Services, FIRS, Zacch Adedeji.

Others at the signing were Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele; and the Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Olamilakan Adeola.

