Nigeria: Guinness World Records - Nigerians Troll Hilda Baci's Successor

The new Guinness record-setter Irish chef Alan Fisher is the latest to feel the wrath of the Nigerian online mob.

Mr Fisher, on Tuesday, unseated Nigeria's Hilda Bacci to take the world record for the longest cooking marathon.

The Guinness World Records (GWR) committee announced that he "cooked for an incredible 119 hours and 57 minutes at his restaurant in Japan."

Mr Fisher did two marathons quickly, starting 25 September and finishing pooling 167 hours, 19 minutes and 37 seconds.

"I can't recall how often I've been sick, homesick or sore. Just head down and get to work. Breaking these records is a fitting way to close this chapter," he wrote on his Instagram page.

By that, he has broken the record set in May by Baci, who cooked for a record-breaking MacBook, 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Although she attempted to set a record of 100 hours, the GWR officials said a slight mistake affected her set time goal.

The 26-year-old Nigerian chef began her cooking marathon on 11 May and continued till Monday, 15 May, cooking over 100 pots of food during her four-day kitchen stint.

Her record attempt was so popular that it crashed the GWR website for two days when it was confirmed in June due to the immense volume of traffic the organisation received "from her legion of loyal fans," the organisation said.

The GWR also announced that the tweet telling Ms Baci was the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon was its "best-performing tweet of all time."

Quick update

Following his victory, Mr Fisher, on his Instagram page, posted a "quick update" thanking the Guinness World Records "for such amazing support last week."

He further noted that all the evidence for baking and cooking attempts have been uploaded to GWR for review.

"Hopefully, we'll hear back from them soon. Once we do, I'll gladly share more details.

His post on the photo-sharing app has drawn the ire of Nigerians, who mostly accuse him of stealing the shine off Ms Baci.

Maduka Matthew wrote, "U supposed to have asked who is the defending champion or forces behind the certificate you rush collect!!! Oga!!! Stand here na you I dy follow the talk."

@Sign8042 opined, "Why man go dey break the cooking record?"

For @kelechi7339, it was all about the menu. "You wey de boil water and tea throughout, you for cook vegetable soup na con do Semo join make I see whether you go survive amm. No worry, we go recover our mandate," she wrote.

@iamfranckemmie wrote, "Wetin be your name again sef? For this thing wey you do so, your mind no go touch ground area."

However, famous actor and filmmaker Blessing Egbe expressed her congratulations, apologising for the unsavoury comments from some Nigerians.

She wrote, "Congratulations to you. Apologies for all the hate comments from Nigerians. Please disregard this group of small-minded individuals who sit behind their keypads and commit all manner of crimes online. You earned your title as the new Guinness world record holder."

Hilda Baci reacts

Reacting shortly after the announcement, Ms Baci applauded Mr Fisher, the new record holder, for achieving the feat and described it as "a huge achievement."

"Huge congratulations to Alan Fisher! 119hrs 57 mins is a huge achievement, and I wish him all the best as the new world record holder!" Hilda wrote on her X handle (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday.