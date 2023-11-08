Nigeria: Court Grants Emefiele Bail

The court had repeatedly ordered the EFCC,which recently took custody of Mr Emefiele from the State Security Service (SSS), to either produce him in court or release him.

The Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, granted bail to the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The court ordered that he should be released to his counsel and must be produced in court when needed, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The judge, Adeniyi Ademola, also ordered him to submit all his travel documents to the court's registrar.

The court had during previous proceedings repeatedly ordered the EFCC, which recently took custody of the former CBN chief from the State Security Service (SSS), to produce him in court or release him.

In a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by EFCC, he made the order to challenge his almost five-month-long detention.

He has been in detention since 10 June, when he was arrested in Lagos by the SSS.

He was arrested a day after being suspended from office over undisclosed corruption charges.

He is said to be facing investigations, which EFCC took over from the SSS, over multidimensional corruption allegations against him.

The presidency said he resigned from office while he was in SSS custody.

(NAN)