Nigeria Govt to Sign Direct Flight Agreement With Algeria

8 November 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Mojeed

"Nigeria has always had a Bilateral Air Service Agreement with Algeria (BASA) for decades, however, they have not taken advantage of the agreement," the minister said.

Nigeria's Minister of Aviation Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, says the federal government is set to finalise arrangements to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Algeria for a direct flight route between both countries.

According to a statement issued Wednesday by the ministry's Head of Press and Public Affairs, Sani Datti, the minister disclosed the move during a meeting with the Algerian delegation in Abuja recently.

"In an exciting development for global connectivity, the Federal Government is set to finalise arrangements to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Algeria for a direct flight route between the two countries in a few months to come," the statement said.

According to the statement, Mr Keyamo noted that Nigeria has had a Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) with Algeria for decades but authorities have not taken advantage of the agreement.

"That agreement actually specifies the routes between Algiers and Lagos. Luckily, for both countries there is a symbiotic relationship," he said.

The minister explained that the Algeria delegation in the past weeks has reached out to Nigeria for the reopening of the route between Algiers and Lagos to revive the BASA. "Today they are here with a memorandum of understanding specifying, although in the spirit of opening up the sky in Africa, they want to add Abuja to their route and also give us the second largest city in Algeria in place of reciprocity for us to fly with our Local airline and that city is Oran," the statement quoted Mr Keyamo as saying.

"We have insisted that for those who come to us for such an agreement, one of the focal points of this administration is to protect our Local airline operators; protect their business, and to promote their business. We raised the case of reciprocity for our local operators which they have gladly acceded to."

"As a government, we are going to quickly look at this MoU from the face of it. We have no serious objection to it but we have a normal bureaucratic process that has to pass through as quickly as possible."

The official explained that the government will schedule a day either here in Nigeria or at an international forum for the signing of the agreement.

"We are very happy to have Air Algeria back on the soil of Nigeria. We want competition; we want the price of air tickets to go down for the benefit of Nigeria. This is a symbiotic relationship; it is beneficial to Algeria and beneficial to Nigeria," he said.

In his remarks, Hocine Latli, Ambassador of Algeria in Nigeria, who led the delegation, said both countries cannot have a tied partnership if they do not have a direct flight between the two countries.

"So, it is important today that we have reached a common point that the Hon Minister of Aviation and Aerospace has accepted the opening of direct flight from Algiers to Nigeria," the ambassador said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.