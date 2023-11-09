South Africa: Springboks Wrap Up Their Triumphant World Cup Tour

Siya Kolisi held up the World Cup one final time as their tour ended in East London and paid tribute to the people of South Africa.

He said they had played for the people at home throughout the World Cup Tournament, but they never expected the reception they received.

"As a Springbok team we wanted to give South African people hope, but those who welcomed us back at OR Tambo International Airport from France, and all along the trophy tour routes and airports, gave us hope too," said Kolisi as reported by SA Rugby.

"It has inspired us to keep showing that, regardless of your upbringing, race, religion and background, you can achieve anything."

The curtain finally comes down on the Springboks' World Cup campaign that started on 10 September against Scotland in Marseille, France and ends in East London, Eastern Cape with cheering crowds lining the streets.

And captain Siya Kolisi has the last word.

"The Springboks may only return to the field again next year, but what we took from the last few days will continue to drive us as a team," he said.

"Thank you, South Africa. We love you."